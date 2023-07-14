Hospitals, health systems getting big grants for EHRs

Small, rural and safety-net hospitals across the U.S. are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding and community grants to purchase and install EHRs.
Here are two examples of hospitals that are relying on outside funding for their EHR purchases:
- McLeansboro, Ill.-based Hamilton Memorial Hospital has received an $895,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help fund its Epic EHR system.
- Legacy Community Health, a Houston-based network of 41 clinics, received $1 million in federal funds to upgrade its Epic EHR system.