High Point selects Epic for dental service

Pacific Dental Services and High Point (N.C.) University are partnerting to expand the use of the Epic EHR system to the university's dental school and associated dental practices.

Through the partnership, Pacific Dental Services will be responsible for rolling out Epic and training staff on the platform. According to a Feb. 21 Pacific Dental Services news release, Pacific Dental Services was the first dental support organization to implement Epic into all of its dental organizations.

"We believe that the collaboratively designed Pacific Dental Services instance of the Epic health records system is the most powerful dental platform in the world," David Baker, chief information and digital officer of Pacific Dental Services, said. "Once siloed data is now together, forging a true longitudinal patient record, which will in turn drive powerful oral-systemic health connections. We plan to expand on this work with additional dental schools, private dental practices, DSOs, and health care systems to offer Epic through the Community Connect program."