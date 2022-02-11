Few Cerner customers oppose Dr. Feinberg's leadership, KLAS report shows

Most Cerner customers have positive or neutral attitudes about the company's CEO, David Feinberg, MD, according to a KLAS report.

The report, released Feb. 10, details perceptions of Cerner from 26 healthcare organizations that are customers of the EHR giant. The report does not address customer reactions to Oracle's pending acquisition of Cerner.

Twenty-four customers responded to the question "What is your perception of Cerner’s new CEO?" Eleven customers said "neutral," six said "very positive," six said "positive" and one said "negative."

Many customers said they believe Dr. Feinberg's leadership style will differ from previous Cerner executives.

"Bringing in a physician in that top spot is going to cause Cerner to focus more on the things that are important to clinicians and therefore patients," one customer said. "I really like the focus. David Feinberg will do a lot to close the gap between Cerner and another vendor."

Another customer said they hope Dr. Feinberg's background as a physician can help Cerner better meet healthcare provider needs and offer technology that has greater usability for providers.

"We need more technology related to the digital front door. We have to make things so health systems can do them with fewer people, because we are clearly going to have a labor shortage forever," the customer said.