Epic's Garden Plot adds new software for medical groups

Epic added two new software solutions to Garden Plot, its software service geared toward independent medical groups with 40 or more providers.

The two softwares are 3M M*Modal Fluency Direct and medical necessity solutions, according to a Sept. 29 3M press release.

3M M*Modal is a AI-based software that allows physicians to create, review, edit and sign clinical notes directly in their electronic health records.

Medical necessity solutions provides medical necessity validation for Medicare and payer data, and claims.

"Making 3M's solutions available in Garden Plot allows providers to care for their patients in dynamic ways, using their voice to compose a note or to interact with Epic," said JP Heres, vice president of Garden Plot. "For many providers, this is the first time they've had access to this technology and that is exciting."

Garden Plot was launched March 8.