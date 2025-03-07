Epic, Meditech, Oracle Health advance interoperability efforts

Epic, Meditech and Oracle Health are accelerating efforts to improve interoperability, aiming to enhance data sharing and connectivity across the healthcare industry.

Here is a look at their recent interoperability moves, as reported by Becker's:

Epic

Epic is making progress in national health data exchange, with more than 2,000 hospitals and 50,000 clinics either live or preparing to adopt the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA).

TEFCA, overseen by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, is a federal initiative designed to create a unified, secure and interoperable health data exchange network. While participation is voluntary, the initiative is expected to improve care coordination, reduce information-blocking and bolster public health efforts by enabling seamless data sharing across providers, payers and health systems.

Meditech

Meditech is upgrading its Traverse Exchange interoperability network to provide clinicians with a more comprehensive, longitudinal view of patient health history within their workflow.

Announced March 4, the enhancements leverage modern technology and interoperability standards to streamline data exchange and reduce clinician burden. The updates allow access to patient records from various sources, including Meditech hospitals and TEFCA-connected organizations.

Oracle Health

Oracle Health has applied to become a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) under TEFCA.

Achieving QHIN status would enable Oracle Health customers to participate in a standardized, secure framework for data sharing, the company said in a Feb. 24 news release. Oracle Health began the application process in October.