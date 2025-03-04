Meditech to release new interoperability features

Meditech is rolling out new advancements to its Traverse Exchange interoperability network, aiming to provide clinicians with a more comprehensive, longitudinal view of patient health history within their workflow.

The enhancements, according to a March 4 news release from the company, leverage modern technology and interoperability standards to streamline data exchange and reduce clinician burden.

Here are four things to know about the new enhancements:

The improvements to Traverse Exchange enable access to patient data from various sources, including Meditech hospitals and other sites connected via the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) framework.



The intelligent workflow design eliminates redundancies and presents relevant patient information in a more user-friendly format, according to the company.



The enhanced platform features a responsive design that consolidates a patient's health history in one location, including lab results, medications and immunizations.



Instead of navigating through multiple documents, clinicians can now retrieve real-time FHIR-based data requests, making the transition from static document exchange more efficient. Additionally, providers can quickly assess a patient's medical activity, regardless of where they received care.

The EHR vendor plans to roll out the latest advancements to early adopters in the coming weeks, followed by a broader deployment.