Meditech to release new interoperability features

Meditech is rolling out new advancements to its Traverse Exchange interoperability network, aiming to provide clinicians with a more comprehensive, longitudinal view of patient health history within their workflow.
The enhancements, according to a March 4 news release from the company, leverage modern technology and interoperability standards to streamline data exchange and reduce clinician burden.
Here are four things to know about the new enhancements:
- The improvements to Traverse Exchange enable access to patient data from various sources, including Meditech hospitals and other sites connected via the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) framework.
- The intelligent workflow design eliminates redundancies and presents relevant patient information in a more user-friendly format, according to the company.
- The enhanced platform features a responsive design that consolidates a patient's health history in one location, including lab results, medications and immunizations.
- Instead of navigating through multiple documents, clinicians can now retrieve real-time FHIR-based data requests, making the transition from static document exchange more efficient. Additionally, providers can quickly assess a patient's medical activity, regardless of where they received care.
The EHR vendor plans to roll out the latest advancements to early adopters in the coming weeks, followed by a broader deployment.