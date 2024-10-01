EHR systems still a major factor in clinician burnout

The biggest contributor to clinician burnout is "present-day EHRs," a Oct. 1 report from Health Note found.

Between 2022 and 2023, physicians reported spending an additional 28.4 minutes per day on EHRs, representing an 8% year-over-year increase. This growing demand for time spent on documentation is affecting personal lives, with half of all physicians indicating that the time they dedicate to EHRs at home is "high" or "excessive."

The report reveals that only 20% of physicians feel they have sufficient time for documentation. Additionally, 42% express that they have little control over their workloads, while more than half find themselves working excessive hours at home to keep up with documentation requirements.

The consequences of this burnout are significant, with an estimated annual loss of $4.6 billion attributed to decreased productivity. These losses stem from physicians leaving their roles, switching careers, or cutting back on their working hours.