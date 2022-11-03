Despite learning curve, Epic implementation goes smoothly at Wyoming hospital

Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health faced some workflow issues during the first week of its Epic EHR implementation but says its overall rollout of the new system has been successful, Cody Enterprise reported Nov. 2.

"I've been told multiple times that our rollout was very smooth," said Jennifer Jones, health information services director of Cody Regional. "We had a variety of different types of workflow-related issues that we worked through, and now it's just a matter of fine-tuning for everybody and making sure the needs of each department we're working with are met in a timely manner."

Ms. Jones said the first week with the new system was spent focusing on its clinical applications, and then shifted to financial matters in the second week.

Additionally, she said the new system took some getting used to and that the health system's employees are working on getting acclimated with the product, which may take up to six months.

"The biggest thing that has been notable is everybody's life has changed," Ms. Jones said. "Even though you try to plan for it, their workflows have changed. There are different places to document and different ways that they document. We've taken a group of people who have been used to doing Meditech for a very, very long time and given them a product that has taken time to learn."

The new EHR system went live at the hospital on Oct. 1.