Cerner COVID-19 vaccine clinic shut down due to cold weather

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson canceled all COVID-19 mass vaccination events, including Cerner's vaccine clinic on Feb. 16, due to winter weather safety concerns, according to a Feb. 15 Fox 4 report.

Cerner opened the vaccination clinic at its Kansas City, Mo.-based company headquarters earlier this month as part of the Operation Safe coalition in North Kansas City, Mo. The initiative includes a group of hospitals alongside the Missouri National Guard, state health department and state emergency department working to vaccinate up to 4,500 people every other week.

"Missouri is experiencing severe winter weather that makes driving dangerous and threatens the health and safety of anyone exposed to the cold," Mr. Parson said, according to the Kansas City, Mo.-based news station. "These conditions will also likely delay some vaccine shipments."

The vaccine clinics at Cerner set for Feb. 18-20 will go on as planned, organizers said, and officials are working to reschedule the canceled events.

