Cedars-Sinai, NYU and 7 other systems piloting Epic EHR tools

Here are nine hospitals and health systems that recently piloted Epic EHR tools to improve cancer care, identify human trafficking victims and more.

Six health systems began using an electronic symptom management tool they designed in Epic to report cancer treatment and postoperative symptoms on more than 5,600 patients. The following health systems made up the team that created the tool: Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Hospital; Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center; Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan Cancer Institute; Portland-based Maine Medical Center; and Morgantown-based West Virginia University Cancer Center.





The neonatal intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles began using an algorithm in its Epic EHR to calculate a score that displays infants' weight change from birth in a time series visualization. The hospital said the tool's implementation has improved premature infants' growth, and the automated score has saved nurses time.





Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System began using a tool in its Epic EHR to help staff identify victims of human trafficking. In its first two years implementing the program, the system identified 39 victims.