Biden proposes $56M budget increase for Cerner EHR modernization in 2022

The Biden administration is recommending $2.7 billion for the Department of Veterans Affairs' EHR modernization program with Cerner for the upcoming fiscal year, according to a June 8 report by Federal News Network.
Four things to know:
- The $2.7 billion budget is in addition to the $4.8 billion set aside for the department's Office of Information and Technology.
- If the proposed budget is approved, the budget is set for nearly $270 billion, a 10 percent increase from its 2021 budget of $245 billion.
- The VA's EHR budget request is $56 million more than its budget for modernization this year. The department said the budget increase will support EHR deployment at more medical facilities.
- The budget increase will fund the infrastructure upgrades needed to support the new EHR program. The VA's medical facilities are 58 years old on average, and 69 percent are 50 years old or older. They need significant upgrades, such as electrical work, cabling, heating, ventilation and cooling, a May report by the Office of Inspector General found.