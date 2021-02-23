AMA: 7 ways to ensure mobile health apps are interoperable with EHRs

Mobile health apps must be interoperable with EHR and run smoothly to provide maximum benefits for patients and physicians, according to the American Medical Association. emerging, but some healthcare professionals think apps need to address issues of unreliability and incompatibility with current systems.

The American Medical Association recently outlined seven standards app developers should follow to make mobile health apps user-friendly:

Onboarding. Users can install the app and expect it to run consistently.



Connectivity. The app connects to the internet, as well as accessory devices and software needed to work in conjunction with the app.



Access to the app publisher. Users need quick access to contact the publisher for technical support.



Detailing updates. The publisher should give detailed information about updates made.



Compatibility with EHRs. The app can securely exchange data with EHRs.



Access to personal health records. Users can securely send and retrieve their patient information.



FDA device status. The publisher should clearly state its FDA classification and ensure it complies with FDA regulatory requirements.

