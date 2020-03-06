5 recent tech-related job openings at Cerner

Cerner recently posted several job openings related to its health technology business.

Five open positions:

1. Project manager: Will work onsite at Shelton, Wash.-based Mason General Hospital to manage daily implementation tasks including risk management and stakeholder communications.

2. Project manager: Will oversee the daily management of EHR projects at Tiger Institute, Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care and Cerner's joint innovation center.

3. Population health engagement owner: Will lead the business and installation process and working relationships within the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense's Cerner EHR projects.

4. Data analyst: Will design analytic solutions and examine the relationship between data sets and clinical workflows for population health software clients.

5. Project manager: Will develop business case requirements documentation, project charters, timelines and communication plans during Silver Spring, Md.-based Children's National Medical Center's EHR implementation.

