5 recent tech-related job openings at Cerner
Cerner recently posted several job openings related to its health technology business.
Five open positions:
1. Project manager: Will work onsite at Shelton, Wash.-based Mason General Hospital to manage daily implementation tasks including risk management and stakeholder communications.
2. Project manager: Will oversee the daily management of EHR projects at Tiger Institute, Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care and Cerner's joint innovation center.
3. Population health engagement owner: Will lead the business and installation process and working relationships within the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense's Cerner EHR projects.
4. Data analyst: Will design analytic solutions and examine the relationship between data sets and clinical workflows for population health software clients.
5. Project manager: Will develop business case requirements documentation, project charters, timelines and communication plans during Silver Spring, Md.-based Children's National Medical Center's EHR implementation.
More articles on EHRs:
5 tech-related job openings at Epic
Lawmakers question VA's readiness for new EHR go-live date after delays
Healthcare professionals divided on who should control patient data — hospitals or patients themselves
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.