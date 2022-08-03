4 health systems switching to Epic EHR systems

Below are four health systems that launched a new Epic EHR system or announced plans to do so since June 16.

Piedmont (Atlanta) launched Epic's EHR system at Bartow, Ga.-based Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center; Snellville, Ga.-based Piedmont Eastside Medical Center; Snellville, Ga.-based Piedmont Eastside South Campus; Piedmont Macon (Ga.) Medical Center; and Piedmont Macon (Ga.) North Hospital. The hospitals joined the Piedmont system on Aug. 1.



St. Dominic Hospital (Jackson, Miss.) will implement its Epic EHR system at McComb, Miss.-based Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical. The two health systems will share the same EHR system with the aim of improving care coordination, patient registration, scheduling and clinical integration, as well as streamlining the financial and billing processes.



MarinHealth Medical Center (Greenbrae, Calif.) received $20 million from the state to help install its Epic EHR system. MarinHealth is replacing its current EHR system with Epic EHR in collaboration with the University of California San Francisco Medical Center and aims to have the EHR fully installed and in service by August.



Valley Health (Winchester, Va.) is spending $50 million to install their own Epic EHR system after using the EHR through a partnership with Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System since 2014. Valley Health is installing its own upgraded version of the Epic EHR system with the goal of improving flexibility and maintaining independence. The project is slated for completion in November 2023.