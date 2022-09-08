3 ways health systems are using Epic to optimize patient care, operations

From integrating revenue cycle management platforms into Epic's EHR system, to using Epic applications to provide patients with individualized cancer treatments, here are three ways health systems are using Epic to provide better patient care and improve their operational efficiencies.

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health became one of the first health systems to integrate its EHR with an Epic application that provides individualized cancer treatment. With the application, Ochsner physicians will be able to order genomic tests to access patients' biomarkers to match them with precision therapies and clinical trials.



Boston Medical Center is using the Rimidi care management platform, part of Epic's app store, to remotely monitor new mothers for conditions like postpartum hypertension.



Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health added a post-visit billing and payment platform management system into its Epic EHR system. The system, dubbed Cedar Pay, delivers personalized billing through outreach, messaging and bill resolution based on a variety of unique factors and preferences.