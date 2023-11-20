2023's EHR company layoffs

Like many other tech companies this year, EHR vendors have not been immune from mass layoffs. Oracle, NextGen and AthenaHealth all laid off workers this year.
Notably, Epic Systems, which has more than a third of the hospital market share, did not conduct layoffs in 2023 and expanded its workforce.
Here are three EHR companies laying off workers that Becker's has reported on this year:
- NextGen Healthcare laid off 84 workers in the St. Louis area after the company was acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo.
- In June, Oracle completed the third round of layoffs at its Cerner business unit, affecting hundreds of workers. According to The Register, the June layoffs were tied to the company's troubled contract with the Department of Veteran Affairs.
- In February, AthenaHealth laid off 178 workers. CEO Bob Serget blamed the cuts on declining COVID-19 cases, hiring outpacing revenue growth and the slow uptick in physician visits.