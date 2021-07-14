16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent 

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. PIH Health (Los Angeles): Seeks a clinical analyst

2. Berkshire Health Systems (Pittsfield, Mass.): Seeks an applications analyst

3. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.): Seeks a data analyst

4. Tuba City (Ariz.) Regional Health Care: Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

Cerner

1. Rady Children's Hospital San Diego: Seeks a clinical informaticist

2. Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox, Ill.): Seeks a physician support, digital applications and regulatory compliance manager

3. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

4. Capital Health (Pennington, N.J.): Seeks an information systems programmer analyst

Epic

1. CHI Saint Joseph Health System (London, Ky.): Seeks a clinical informaticist

2. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): Seeks a reporting analytics analyst

3. University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas): Seeks an access and revenue cycle analyst

4. Aspirus Health System (Wausau, Wis.): Seeks a pharmacy analyst

Meditech

1. Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center (Danville, Ky.): Seeks a revenue cycle management system director

2. North Valley Hospital (Whitefish, Mont.): Seeks an information systems analyst

3. St. James Hospital (Hornell, N.Y.): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst and improvement manager

4. Memorial Health System (Reno, Ohio): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst