16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. PIH Health (Whittier, Calif.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst.

2. Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.): Seeks an application support specialist.

3. University of Louisville (Ky.) Physicians: Seeks a practice manager.

4. Wyckoff Heights Medical Center (New York City): Seeks a clinical informatics specialist.

Cerner

1. Banner Health (Phoenix): Seeks an IT systems analyst.

2. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst.

3. Indiana University Health (Indianapolis): Seeks a clinical informatics optimization coach.

4. Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami): Seeks a clinical systems analyst.

Epic

1. Providence (Renton, Wash.): Seeks a business informatics analyst.

2. AnMed Health (Anderson, S.C.): Seeks an ambulatory/MyChart analyst.

3. NorthShore University Health System (Chicago): Seeks an ambulatory programmer analyst.

4. Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.): Seeks an application analyst.

Meditech

1. Sinai Health System (Chicago): Seeks a system manager.

2. Signature Healthcare (Brockton, Mass.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst.

3. Anna Jaques Hospital (Newburyport, Mass.): Seeks an application analyst.

4. Craig Hospital (Englewood, Colo.): Seeks an application analyst.

