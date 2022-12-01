State of Oregon to review $3.9B Amazon-One Medical deal

The state of Oregon is reviewing Amazon's proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of membership-based primary care company One Medical.

Part of a 2021 law, the state's Health Care Market Oversight program allows the Oregon Health Authority to ensure healthcare transactions "support statewide goals related to cost, equity, access, and quality," according to a Nov. 29 state notice.

One Medical has five primary care clinics in Oregon, partnering with Renton, Wash.-based Providence on clinical services.

"One Medical currently has a limited presence in Oregon, and Amazon expects to retain One Medical's current employees and contractors," attorney Michael Perry wrote in a filing to the state on behalf of Amazon and One Medical. "Amazon plans over time to increase One Medical's presence by expanding its network of clinics, thereby providing additional convenient, affordable, and accessible options for primary care services."

The Oregon Health Authority is seeking public input on the matter through Dec. 14.