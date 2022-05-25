Removing payers to disrupt healthcare is a equitable step, according to one entrepreneur

Cutting out co-pays, deductibles and insurers would certainly disrupt the healthcare industry, and to serial entrepreneur Glen Tullman, it represents a just and more equitable system, Inc. reported May 24.

Mr. Tullman argues that eliminating payers who act as middlemen in healthcare is part of the solution to redesigning the whole system. Through his new company Transcarent, he is working to remove insurance altogether, eliminating co-pays and paying physicians higher salaries. Given that medical debt often affects those who are already economically disadvantaged, he sees his company's vision as an essential step toward a more equitable and just healthcare system.

"In this country, everyone deserves to have high-quality health care that's affordable, and many of the practices that we have today don't promote that. People make money from doing the wrong thing," he told Inc. "We think there's an opportunity to use technology and smart business redesign to change that."