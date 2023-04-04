How CVS is using mergers, acquisitions to enhance its healthcare offerings

CVS Health is expanding in the healthcare industry through mergers and acquisitions, giving the company access to more brick and mortar clinics and thousands of clinicians.

CVS reported to Becker's in March that it has 1,100 MinuteClinic locations in 36 states and Washington, D.C. But, with the closing of its $8 billion acquisition of Signify Health, the company will add more than 10,000 clinicians to its network.

According to CVS, Signify Health's clinicians make house calls and spend 2.5 times longer with a member on average compared to the average visit with a primary care provider.

This will give CVS the opportunity to make an entrance into the in-home care, evaluations and service coordination for employers, physician groups, health systems and health plans.

In addition, the company is waiting to complete its $10.6 billion acquisition for primary care company Oak Street Health.

With Oak Street, CVS will add the company's 130 primary care clinics to its repertoire.

These clinics primarily serve older adults across 20 states and accept most major payers, including Humana, Cigna, Anthem, UnitedHealthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

CVS said it looks to close the Oak Street Health deal by the end of June.

CVS' venture capital arm also invested $100 million in Carbon Health, a hybrid company focused on primary and virtual care, earlier this year.

Carbon Health has 125 physical locations in 13 states, and a virtual care platform.

CVS said it will pilot the company's operating model inside its locations.

The aim of these moves, according to CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch, is to have the retial giant be in charge of the "entire spectrum of someone's health journey."