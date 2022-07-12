Amazon Web Services backs digital health startup focused on equity

Amazon's cloud computing service is supporting a health tech company focused on improving health equity as part of a new initiative from the tech giant.

Amazon Web Services will provide credits and technical expertise to Harmony Health, a digital platform that aims to connect underserved individuals with preventive care beginning in the Los Angeles region, according to a July 11 news release from the startup.

"We are excited to help scale our infrastructure and communication reach with AWS’ support, and plan to leverage tools like artificial intelligence to analyze this new genre of data that we are generating," Harmony Health CEO Vineet Gulati said in the release.

Maggie Carter, global lead for social impact at Amazon Web Services, stated that cloud technology can be a "force multiplier when it comes to addressing the inequities in global health that have been amplified by the pandemic."