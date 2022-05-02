Amazon in the news: 5 healthcare moves

From seeking out a leader for its cloud technology sector to advocating alongside health systems for a permanent hospital-at-home care program, here are five healthcare moves Amazon made in April, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

On April 1, Amazon posted six new job openings related to its health business.



Nathan Starr, DO, medical director for home services at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City shared how its coalition with Amazon and Ascension was advocating for a permanent hospital-at-home care program.



Amazon posted a job opening for a health executive adviser with clinical operations background and experience working with healthcare provider organizations and their C-level teams. The adviser would serve as a liaison between nonprofit healthcare organizations and Amazon Web Services to drive the adoption of cloud technology in the sector.



In an April 20 interview with Medical Design and Outsourcing, Chief Medical Officer for Amazon Web Services Taha Kass-Hout, MD, said cloud-computing will be vital in solving healthcare's biggest problems. Dr. Kass-Hout said cloud computing and innovations in health technology will improve access to care and health equity.



On April 21, Amazon announced it is launching a $1 billion industrial innovation fund to encourage new ideas and solutions in customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain and the creation of new technologies. One of the startups backed by the fund is data analytics and wearables company Modjoul. Modjoul creates wearable safety technology intended to reduce common workplace injuries.



