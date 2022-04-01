Amazon seeks a worldwide chief for health tech, 5 more roles

Listen
Amazon posted new job openings related to its health business. Below are six positions the company recently posted:
- Head of worldwide health technology solutions: will engage with C-suite customers across healthcare organizations, work with Amazon's strategic partners, attend and speak at industry events to drive thought leadership, lead Amazon's health technology strategy and create business opportunities.
- Senior solutions architect, health artificial intelligence: will write white papers and reference architectures, deliver technical webinars, speak at public events and file patents for future products or features.
- Principal of behavioral health: will lead initiatives to grow Amazon's digital health benefit programs.
- Senior user experience designer, Alexa Health: will work with a team of design, product and engineering professionals to create enjoyable user experiences for Alexa Health devices.
- Software development engineer, Alexa Health: will help develop technical strategies, vision and architecture to make Amazon's Alexa a trusted health assistant.
- Health information exchange specialist: will lead technical engagement, define implementation processes, respond to requests for proposals and provide expert knowledge on security as it relates to consumer applications and services.