Amazon seeks a worldwide chief for health tech, 5 more roles

Amazon posted new job openings related to its health business. Below are six positions the company recently posted:

  1. Head of worldwide health technology solutions: will engage with C-suite customers across healthcare organizations, work with Amazon's strategic partners, attend and speak at industry events to drive thought leadership, lead Amazon's health technology strategy and create business opportunities.

  2. Senior solutions architect, health artificial intelligence: will write white papers and reference architectures, deliver technical webinars, speak at public events and file patents for future products or features.

  3. Principal of behavioral health: will lead initiatives to grow Amazon's digital health benefit programs.

  4. Senior user experience designer, Alexa Health: will work with a team of design, product and engineering professionals to create enjoyable user experiences for Alexa Health devices.

  5. Software development engineer, Alexa Health: will help develop technical strategies, vision and architecture to make Amazon's Alexa a trusted health assistant.

  6. Health information exchange specialist: will lead technical engagement, define implementation processes, respond to requests for proposals and provide expert knowledge on security as it relates to consumer applications and services.

