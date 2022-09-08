Amazon exec joins digital healthcare staffing company as COO

A former technical advisor at Amazon, Filiz Genca, joined digital healthcare staffing company CareRev as chief operating officer.

Ms. Genca will oversee CareRev's operational functions, as well as product development, scaling operations and implementation teams, according to Sept. 8 press release.

Prior to joining CareRev, Ms. Genca spent 10 years at Amazon as a technical advisor and senior product manager.

CareRev is a marketplace platform that connects healthcare facilities to local clinical talent.