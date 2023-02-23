8 healthcare moves from CVS, Amazon, Walmart + more

From Amazon closing its $3.9 billion One Medical deal to Microsoft inking a deal to develop healthcare AI services, disruptors are continuing to expand on their healthcare ventures.
Here are eight healthcare moves from disruptors since Feb. 1:
- Amazon said it closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical on Feb. 22. The deal gives Amazon access to 200 brick-and-mortar physicians offices, along with roughly 815,000 One Medical members.
- Walmart Health has named Brody McConnell as its new director of innovations.
- Google Cloud is partnering with Redox, an interoperability startup founded by three former Epic engineers, to integrate health data from legacy systems into Google Cloud products.
- GE HealthCare is developing a digital health platform that brings together patient data for streamlined care and operations.
- CVS said it plans to issue bonds to help finance its planned $8 billion acquisition of home health company Signify Health.
- GE HealthCare has entered into an agreement to acquire Caption Health, an artificial intelligence disease detection and ultrasound scanning company.
- GV, the venture capital arm of Google parent company Alphabet, has invested $28.1 million in mental health startup Firsthand.
- Microsoft is partnering with Vietnam-based tech company VinBrain to develop artificial intelligence-based healthcare services.