5 hospital, retail disruptor partnerships

Hospitals are partnering with retail and tech disruptors such as Walmart, Walgreens, Instacart, CVS Health and One Medical to expand access to care at retail locations.
Here are five hospital partnerships with retail healthcare disruptors that Becker's has reported on:
- Walmart signed its first partnership with a health system to collaborate with Orlando (Fla.) Health on care coordination.
- Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare is managing five clinics at Walgreens sites that will provide primary care, screenings, vaccinations, telehealth consultations, and additional services seven days a week.
- New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System is partnering with Instacart to deliver post-operative and post-partum patients groceries. The food delivery company has been looking to expand its healthcare reach.
- CVS Health accepts referrals and partners with 49 health systems at its MinuteClinic locations. Health systems partnering with MinuteClinic include Cleveland Clinic, Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare and Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health.
- Amazon-owned One Medical is partnered with 16 health systems, including Seattle-based Swedish Health Services, Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and University of Miami Health.