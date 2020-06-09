UVA builds robot prototype that kills COVID-19 pathogens with ultraviolet light, heat rays

A team of Charlottesville-based University of Virginia researchers is developing a decontamination robot that uses 3D imaging and ultraviolet light to kill COVID-19 pathogens, according to local NBC affiliate WVIR.

The robot uses 3D imaging and a rotating arm to decontaminate horizontal and vertical high-touch surfaces. The team's goal is to design a robot to function independently in environments that are harmful to humans, according to the report.

The robot will be used for hospital decontamination as well as other high-touch spaces. The robot is still currently in its prototype stages, but the team is ready to use it to sterilize surfaces.

