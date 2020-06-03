OurCrowd's new $100M fund focuses on pandemic innovations

OurCrowd, an equity crowdfunding platform that invests in global startups, launched a new fund dedicated to companies that are finding technological, business, educational and social needs solutions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Four things to know:



1. The firm intends to raise $100 million for investment as part of its Pandemic Innovation Fund, which will support digital health companies as well as remote work and learning solutions.



2. OurCrowd sees opportunities in digital medicine, artificial intelligence-powered diagnostics, and remote social and business networking as a result of the pandemic. Other areas of potential investment include logistics, one-click cybersecurity and payment systems, and 3D printing for medical equipment.



3. The fund will provide financing for companies that are developing treatments, vaccines and cures for COVID-19 as well as future pandemics.



4. Altogether, the firm has committed $1.3 billion to its more than 200 portfolio companies through 20 venture funds. OurCrowd has more than 20 companies already working to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic, including MigVax, Sight Diagnostics, TytoCare and Zebra Medical Vision.



