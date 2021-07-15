OSF HealthCare's hospital-at-home model gets new bricks-and-mortar digital command center 

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare recently unveiled its digital health building and technology hub that serves as the powerhouse of its virtual hospital-at-home care model.

OSF HealthCare's digital health entity, named OSF OnCall, provides hospital-level service to patients in their homes. The program offers an array of healthcare services and includes digital programs and software to connect patients and providers 24/7, the health system said in a July 14 news release.

The new three-story OSF OnCall building serves as the epicenter of the health system's virtual care programs, Jennifer Junis, senior vice president of OSF OnCall, said in the news release.

"This is our virtual hospital, or our hospital without walls," she said. "So what you will see within this building are our care teams that are delivering care through technology out into other areas – into our hospitals, directly to patients in their homes, and they are able to monitor them through technology. We are able to really meet patients and care for them where they are."

OSF OnCall offers various digital health capabilities, including remote patient monitoring, virtual nurse triaging, intensive care monitoring and telehealth carts. The program also provides hospitalist services and remote inpatient care so that patients can receive hospital-level acute care services from home.