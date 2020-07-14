Missouri U researchers using pencils to draw biomedical monitoring devices on patients' skin

Columbia-based University of Missouri engineers are using pencil and paper to create drawn-on, temporary biomedical devices that can remotely monitor a patient's health.

The research team used a combination of pencils and paper to develop the mobile health device. In the study, published July 13 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers discovered that pencils containing more than 90 percent graphite can conduct a high amount of energy through the friction between paper and pencil that occurs when drawing or writing. Pencils with 93 percent graphite are best for creating the on-skin device, or tattoo.

Once the tattoo is drawn on the commercial office paper, a spray-on adhesive is applied to help it stick better to a person's skin, said Zheng Yan, assistant engineering professor at MU and lead author of the study. The approach could help advance home-based and personalized healthcare, as the devices can monitor real-time vitals such as skin temperature, electrocardiograms and heart rates, according to the researchers.

"For example, if a person has a sleep issue, we could draw a biomedical device that could help monitor that person's sleep levels," Mr. Yan said. "Or in the classroom, a teacher could engage students by incorporating the creation of a wearable device using pencils and paper into a lesson plan. Furthermore, this low-cost, easily customizable approach could allow scientists to conduct research at home, such as during a pandemic."

The group plans to further develop and test the use of the biomedical components, including electrophysiological, temperature and biochemical sensors. In addition to being a low-cost alternative to other biomedical electronic devices, the temporary tattoo is easily broken down and lasts for about one week.

