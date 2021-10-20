Illinois Medical District, backed by 4 health systems, rezoning as innovation hub

Listen
Illinois Medical District, which hosts four health systems in Chicago, has been rezoned to support the medical district's transition into an innovation hub.
Five things to know:
- The medical district includes Rush University Medical Center, John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital, the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center and the University of Illinois Hospital, according to an Oct. 20 news release. Every day, more than 80,000 people visit the medical district, according to the release.
- The change allows the district to recruit mixed-use development. The district will bring in a range of businesses, including technology and life sciences organizations, hotels, coffee shops and more.
- The district aims to become the "world's next great healthcare innovation district." The rezoning also allows the district to add several million square feet of development.
- The medical district is seeking to attract biotech companies to develop breakthrough solutions to improve healthcare, according to the district's website. The district already hosts 30 tech companies.
- The district spends $220 million a year in research funding and generates $3.4 billion in economic activity, according to the release.