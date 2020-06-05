FDA approves Fitbit emergency ventilator

The FDA granted Fitbit emergency use authorization for its new emergency ventilator, which it developed with help from Boston-based Massachusetts General Brigham and Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University.

The Fitbit Flow ventilator is approved for use to treat COVID-19 patients specifically and is intended as temporary or short-term support when a commercial ventilator is unavailable.

The device builds on the design of standard resuscitator bags used by paramedics and incorporates instruments, sensors and alarms to support automated compressions and patient monitoring.

