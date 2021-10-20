Ex-Cerner, Livongo exec Zane Burke's health innovation startup gets $90M for expansion

Bardavon Health Innovations, a workers compensation digital health company, has secured $90 million in funding to expand its musculoskeletal technology platform, the company said Oct. 20.

Zane Burke, former CEO of Livongo Health and president of Cerner, joined the board of directors at Bardavon in February. As a member of the board, Mr. Burke helps lead Bardavon's strategy and focus on creating better health outcomes for injured workers in the U.S.

Mr. Burke most recently served as CEO of Livongo, helping lead the consumer health company's $18.5 billion merger with Teladoc Health. He left the company after the deal was finalized in October 2020. Prior to leading Livongo, he was president of Cerner, where he spent more than two decades holding several executive roles in sales, strategy, finance and operations.

Bardavon works with various stakeholders and uses data analytics to better manage claims and connect members to injury prevention, treatment and work-readiness services across its network, which offers physical therapy coverage in 50 states.

The company plans to use the series C $90 million funding round to expand capabilities of its digital health technology platform that connects patients to clinical physical rehabilitation services, as well as roll out new offerings and services to all payer classes.

Matrix Capital Management, a public and private investment firm, led the funding round and was joined by growth equity firm WestCap.