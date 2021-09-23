Children's National innovation campus to create 1,000 new jobs

Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Research & Innovation campus is projected to add nearly 1,000 news jobs with a focus on research and science, according to a Sept. 22 NBC 4 report.

Three details:

  1. The innovation hub will focus on finding new treatments for a wide range of children's health issues, such as childhood cancer, genetic disorders, health IT and pharmaceuticals, said Kurt Newman, MD, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital.

  2. "These are jobs in science and research that typically would not be in Washington, D.C.," Dr. Newman said.

  3. The innovation hub will eventually be more than one million square feet of research space. The campus will also boast facilities from Johnson & Johnson and Blacksburg-based Virginia Tech.

