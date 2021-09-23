Children's National innovation campus to create 1,000 new jobs

Listen
Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Research & Innovation campus is projected to add nearly 1,000 news jobs with a focus on research and science, according to a Sept. 22 NBC 4 report.
Three details:
- The innovation hub will focus on finding new treatments for a wide range of children's health issues, such as childhood cancer, genetic disorders, health IT and pharmaceuticals, said Kurt Newman, MD, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital.
- "These are jobs in science and research that typically would not be in Washington, D.C.," Dr. Newman said.
- The innovation hub will eventually be more than one million square feet of research space. The campus will also boast facilities from Johnson & Johnson and Blacksburg-based Virginia Tech.