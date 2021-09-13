4 health systems that recently sold digital tools, businesses

Below are four health systems that sold digital tools or businesses in the past three months.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare sold PatientKeeper, which helps physicians and care teams access patient information, to General Catalyst's Commure.



Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health sold its telemedicine business Avera eCare to private New York investment firm Aquiline Capital Partners.



Cleveland Clinic sold MyLegacy, a clinical decision-making support application developed at its genomic medicine institute, to digital health startup Recuro.



Sema4, a genomics company spun out of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, went public under a $500 million merger with special purpose acquisition company CM Life Sciences.