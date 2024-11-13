Whoopi Goldberg unveils CommonSpirit Health partnership on 'The View'

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has teamed up with a new women's sports channel founded by actor and TV host Whoopi Goldberg.

The 142-hospital system is the inaugural U.S. brand partner for All Women's Sports Network, the first channel dedicated exclusively to female athletics.

"It will be the home for live women's sports, and we have everything, from soccer, basketball, tennis, volleyball, judo, cricket and more," Ms. Goldberg said Nov. 13 on ABC's "The View." "The channel will also promote women's health and wellness with the help of our partner CommonSpirit Health, who really looks after women in particular."

The channel launched Nov. 13 in the U.S. on Vizio WatchFree+ channel 1367. Health systems have been increasingly pursuing sports sponsorships, including in women's leagues such as the WNBA and National Women's Soccer League.