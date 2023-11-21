Who got a new chief marketing officer in 2023?

Here are five hospitals and health systems that have appointed new chief marketing officers, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 9:
- Kevan Mabbutt was named chief marketing, communications and consumer experience officer of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.
- Andrew Chang has been named vice president and chief marketing officer of University of Chicago Medicine.
- Christine Woolsey was named senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.
- Jennifer Gilkie was named chief marketing officer of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health.
- Jenny Collopy was named vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital Health Network.