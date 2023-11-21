Who got a new chief marketing officer in 2023?

Here are five hospitals and health systems that have appointed new chief marketing officers, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 9:

Kevan Mabbutt was named chief marketing, communications and consumer experience officer of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.



Andrew Chang has been named vice president and chief marketing officer of University of Chicago Medicine.



Christine Woolsey was named senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.

Jennifer Gilkie was named chief marketing officer of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health.



Jenny Collopy was named vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital Health Network.