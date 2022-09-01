UPMC launches video campaign to help patients find liver donors

Pittsburgh-based UPMC partnered with the American Liver Foundation to launch a five-part video series to help liver transplant patients find a living donor.

The 60-second videos titled Living Donor Liver Transplant: An Overview, Sharing Your Story on Social Media, Tips for Sharing Your Story, Tips to Keep People Interested in Your Story and Other Ways to Share Your Story, aim to help patients and families understand the steps they can take to help find a living donor, according to a Sept. 1 press release.

UPMC also released a toolkit with educational information and resources for donors and recipients.

"As diseases like nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis become more common, the need for liver transplantation will continue to grow," said Lorraine Stiehl, CEO of American Liver Foundation. "Our goal is to help patients and families understand how to find a living donor and this new video series, combined with our other robust resources, makes that process just a little bit easier."