Trinity Health to rebrand eight hospitals

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health plans to rebrand eight hospitals and hundreds of care sites in Michigan.

According to an April 13 press release, Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, along with their employed medical groups IHA and Mercy Health Physician Partners, will adopt the Trinity Health name and logo.

Alongside the hospitals, 22 senior living communities, three home health agencies, MercyElite Sports Performance and Probility Physical Therapy will also be included in the rebrand.

"As members of Trinity Health for 22 years, we are transforming our identity to assert our presence as one of Michigan's largest healthcare systems, with a singular commitment to keeping our patients at the center of everything we do," said Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan and Southeast Regions. "We are peeling back the layers to reveal a unified organization with a shared legacy and mission of service to the communities we're honored to serve."

The first hospitals to unveil the rebrand are Trinity Health Muskegon, formerly known as Mercy Health Muskegon, and Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

The rest of the rebrand will occur in phases during 2022 and 2023, according to the press release.

Signage replacements for remaining hospital campuses will occur in phases over the next eight months, followed by interior signage and printed materials through 2023.