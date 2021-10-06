Top 10 most trusted health system brands

Johns Hopkins Medicine had the most trusted health system brand in the U.S., according to research released by branding agency Monigle.

In partnership with the American Hospital Association and Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development, Monigle surveyed 30,138 respondents who were the healthcare decision-makers for their household.

All respondents had received medical care in the past two years and had health insurance, with 70 percent of them having private insurance and 30 percent being enrolled in a government plan, excluding Medicaid. The survey was conducted from November through December in 2020.

Below are the 10 health systems that scored highest when respondents were asked to complete the statement "is an organization that people trust."