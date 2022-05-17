The top 20 health systems in the US by brand recognition

Three Ohio health systems took the top spots as the most humanized health system brands in the U.S., according to research by branding agency Monigle on May 17.

In partnership with the American Hospital Association and Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development, Monigle surveyed more than 28,000 consumers who weighted health systems' brands on their performance in delivering a humanized experience.

Here are 20 health systems ranked by how well their brands performed over time:

Cleveland Clinic



The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)



The Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)



UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.)



Nebraska Medicine (Omaha)



John Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)



University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor)



Valley Health System (dually located in New Jersey and New York)



UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.)



Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)



Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)



UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)



University of Miami Health System



Kadlec Regional Medical Center (Richland, Wash.)



Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)



UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.)



Ohio Health (Columbus)



Bronson Healthcare (Kalamazoo, Mich.)



Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.)



Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Read the full list here.