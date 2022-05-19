Telehealth provider changes name to reflect Walmart Health affiliation

Telehealth provider MeMD changed its name to reflect its affiliation with Walmart Health.

MeMD will now be called Walmart Health Virtual Care, according to a May 19 press release.

The name change is the final part of the company's acquisition by Walmart Health, which was initially announced on May 6, 2021.

"In this next evolution of MeMD, we are excited to begin officially delivering services as Walmart Health Virtual Care, bringing affordable, high-quality telehealth options to as many organizations as possible," said Bill Goodwin, head of Walmart Health Virtual Care. "This is also a win for our current patients and employers who will have access to a wide range of additional health offerings under the Walmart Health umbrella."

The name change comes as Walmart Health continues to expand its healthcare presence using telehealth.

On April 28, Walmart Health partnered with the American Diabetes Association to launch a telehealth diabetes program for patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes