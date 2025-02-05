San Francisco Giants tap UCSF Health for medical care

The San Francisco Giants have teamed up with San Francisco-based UCSF Health to enhance healthcare services for players, staff and the broader Bay Area community.

As the team's official healthcare provider, UCSF Health will offer medical care to both major and minor league players while also extending its expertise to fans and visitors at Oracle Park, according to a Feb. 5 news release.

Under the partnership, UCSF Health physicians and orthopedic specialists will be present during games to provide on-site medical support for athletes and attendees. Additionally, the collaboration includes the UCSF Health Ballpark Clinic at Oracle Park, offering further medical services to the surrounding community.