Richmond University Medical Center to rename hospital campus

Richmond University Medical Center will rename its hospital campus in honor of former longtime board chair, Kathryn Rooney, SILive reported Nov. 30.

The entire Staten Island, N.Y.-based hospital campus will be renamed after Ms. Rooney, who retired from the board earlier this year, after serving as its chair from 2007.

"Like the ground beneath our feet that supports our journey, Kate Rooney supported Richmond University Medical Center with an unwavering commitment to bring improved healthcare to her community," said Ronald Purpora, the current chair of board of RUMC said. "That's why it's so appropriate to name our grounds in her honor."

The first sign bearing Ms. Rooney's name was unveiled in late October, with the rest of the signage to be completed around the campus in the near future.

Ms. Rooney will also have a boardroom within the hospital dedicated in her honor.