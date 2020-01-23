Provider-focused marketing platform raises $7M

DoctorLogic, an all-in-one digital marketing platform designed for healthcare providers, announced on Jan. 21 the close of a $7 million Series A financing round.

The startup's HIPAA-compliant software both enables healthcare organizations to design custom websites and also offers tools to measure the success of their outreach efforts. The funding will be used to further develop DoctorLogic's platform and expand its team.

"Agency-led solutions aren't cutting it anymore. Competition among practitioners for incremental growth is higher than ever, and the only way to get and stay on top of these demands is to move to a purpose-built software platform," Stuart Lloyd, co-founder and CEO of DoctorLogic, said in the announcement.

He continued, "DoctorLogic partners with medical providers to help make intelligent digitization a reality for their organizations. Our ultimate goal is to get our software into the hands of every medical practitioner in the addressable marketplace, and this investment will help us execute our vision even more rapidly and broadly."

