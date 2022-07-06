Payers are following the health data, but their enrollees aren't

Cigna and UnitedHealthcare are using AI and data analytics to identify people with chronic conditions and encourage them to access support, but patients aren't responding to the targeted medical advice, The Wall Street Journal reported July 5.

The health insurers are using data analytics and AI algorithms to data from claims documents, EMRs and other sources of information, to determine when an individual may be at risk for a particular condition or further complications from an existing condition.

Once a condition is detected, the insurers then alert the individual via phone, email or text and offer a program, designed by the company, to help them better address the problem.

But the health insurers say people aren't responding to the calls, emails and texts to join the programs, and they don't know why.

Higher enrollment is the end goal, and insurers are trying to figure out how to connect with patients in the right way.

Sam Deshpande, CIO of Humana, said the company is researching the best way to reach out to members that will encourage them to change their behavior.

Others are considering precise targeting or a qualitative research approach to assess why individuals turn down the programs aimed at bettering their health.