Ochsner Health extends NFL partnership

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans are extending their partnership with Ochsner Health, a key sponsor since 2005 for the Saints and 2012 for the Pelicans.

The renewed collaboration will focus on improving community health and youth sports programs across the Gulf South, according to a Jan. 7 news release.

The extension also includes a $1.5 million donation to the Greater New Orleans Foundation's relief fund following the Bourbon Street tragedy, combining contributions from the NFL Foundation, Ochsner and team owner Gayle Benson.

New Orleans-based Ochsner's medical team has provided care for Saints and Pelicans players for nearly two decades.