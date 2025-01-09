NYU Langone spotlights quality in new ad push

New York City-based NYU Langone Health has launched a new ad campaign focused on quality and safety to stand out in the city's crowded healthcare market.

The "Better Health Starts with a Better Health System" campaign will highlight NYU Langone's low mortality, readmission and hospital-acquired infection rates, among other key metrics. The goal is to educate consumers on how their choice of health system can affect patient outcomes.

"Choosing the right health system can change the course of your life. This campaign is about differentiating what NYU Langone, as an integrated health system, is uniquely positioned to provide," Elizabeth Golden, the system's executive vice president for communications, marketing, government and community affairs, said in a Jan. 9 news release.

The campaign will also highlight NYU Langone's patient experience investments, research advancements and recognition as the first top-ranked medical school to offer tuition-free degrees. Ads will run on television, traditional media, digital platforms and Times Square displays.