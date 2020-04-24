Northwell 'Hope Tracker' at Madison Square Garden displays COVID-19 recoveries

Northwell Health unveiled a mega board "Hope Tracker" outside Madison Square Garden in New York City this week to display the increasing number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the virus.

The digital mega board will show the number of COVID-19 patients who have been discharged from the New York City-based health system's 23 hospitals. As of April 23, almost 7,200 patients had recovered from COVID-19 at Northwell's facilities, according to a news release.

"COVID-19 is beatable and the Hope Tracker is another way to emphasize that recovery is happening here in New York," said Ramon Soto, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at Northwell. "Recovery is an important storyline to the situation we continue to face… We need to continue to provide positive visuals and messages, and reassure them that we will persevere."

Northwell tapped marketing firm StrawberryFrog to develop the Hope Tracker, which will run on the 7th Avenue marquee at Madison Square Garden for several weeks.

